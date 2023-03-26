Rahul Gandhi changes his Twitter Bio to

Twitter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has updated the bio on his Twitter account following his disqualification as a Member of the Parliament. He has replaced "Member of Parliament" with "Dis'Qualified MP" in the bio section that appears right below the account name.

"This is the official account of Rahul Gandhi | Member of the Indian National Congress | Dis'Qualified MP," his bio now reads.

Look at his new Twitter bio below:

Meanwhile, his Congress party is holding a day-long protest across the country against his disqualification.

Mr Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was cancelled after he was convicted in a defamation case for remarks implying Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a criminal. "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname," he had alleged remarked at a pre-election rally in Karnataka's Kolar, a remark that the ruling BJP projected as a smear campaign against those sharing the Modi surname and the backward community.

His remarks led to his conviction in a 2019 defamation case by a Surat court in Gujarat, the home state of PM Modi, and sentenced him to two years in jail.

The court, however, granted him bail for 30 days to appeal the verdict. The Congress leader is yet to challenge the decision in a higher court.

Netizens expressed their views on Rahul's changed Twitter bio.

Read the reactions of the Twitter users to Rahul Gandhi's changed Twitter bio-"Dis' Qualified MP" below:

In Rahul’s Twitter Bio– Dis’Qualified MP. Means in Hindi: अयोग्य एमपी! 😄🤣



English words are still better to hide Failure? 🤦🏿‍♂️🤡 pic.twitter.com/QDpTYmgyEy — Dr. Syed Rizwan Ahmed (@Dr_RizwanAhmed) March 26, 2023

Dis'Qualified MP....



A Qualified Man of words....

A Qualified Gentle Soul....

A Qualified Gentleman...

A Qualified Visionary....

&

A Qualified LEADER..... pic.twitter.com/fQR6q9bqtF — Hareesh Mohamed Ibrahim (@hihareesh) March 26, 2023

What a great man @RahulGandhi is...Updated his profile and clearly mentioned "Dis' Qualified MP "



Big Salute 🫡 pic.twitter.com/5SaIZ6O7wQ — 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐯 𝐆𝐮𝐩𝐭𝐚 (@Manav_SS_Gupta) March 26, 2023

Qualifications of this Dis'Qualified MP is atleast 10 time higher than Entire Poltical Science qualified MP 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/F4N3OLof5E — Manish Singh (@ManishS06428849) March 26, 2023

Dis'Qualified MP but a very successful person for making many people laugh ( I mean smile ) Keep it up ! — Rahul Bhagat (@_rahul_bhagat) March 26, 2023

Sister of Dis'Qualified MP is qualified to become part of #KapilSharmaShow 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/7RvOTWAuEe — Atrij Kasera (@AtrijKasera) March 26, 2023

कई बातें अंग्रेजी में ही हों तो ठीक है।

राहुल गांधी ने अपने ट्विटर बायो में लिख दिया है Dis'qualified MP

अब अगर यही हिंदी में लिखते तो "अयोग्य सांसद" लिखा जाता। pic.twitter.com/f1GGdAMpUw — TheTweetOfGod (@GirishMountain) March 26, 2023

The first reaction coming from PAPPU 's Guru...after his disqualification....



😂😂😂😂#RahulDisqualified pic.twitter.com/2EbTRNPX1D — Subba Rao🇮🇳🇮🇳🚩🕉️ (@SubbaRaoTN) March 24, 2023

Mr Gandhi's Wayanad seat in Kerala is now vacant following his removal from the office. He was elected from Wayanad, his second seat, in 2019 but lost the election in Amethi, his seat since 2004.

What are your opinions on this?