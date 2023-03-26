Rahul Gandhi changes his Twitter Bio to

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has updated the bio on his Twitter account following his disqualification as a Member of the Parliament. He has replaced "Member of Parliament" with "Dis'Qualified MP" in the bio section that appears right below the account name.
"This is the official account of Rahul Gandhi | Member of the Indian National Congress | Dis'Qualified MP," his bio now reads.
Meanwhile, his Congress party is holding a day-long protest across the country against his disqualification.
Mr Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was cancelled after he was convicted in a defamation case for remarks implying Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a criminal. "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname," he had alleged remarked at a pre-election rally in Karnataka's Kolar, a remark that the ruling BJP projected as a smear campaign against those sharing the Modi surname and the backward community.
His remarks led to his conviction in a 2019 defamation case by a Surat court in Gujarat, the home state of PM Modi, and sentenced him to two years in jail.
The court, however, granted him bail for 30 days to appeal the verdict. The Congress leader is yet to challenge the decision in a higher court.
Mr Gandhi's Wayanad seat in Kerala is now vacant following his removal from the office. He was elected from Wayanad, his second seat, in 2019 but lost the election in Amethi, his seat since 2004.
