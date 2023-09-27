 Punjab: Doctors Find Earphones, Screws & Lockets In Moga Man's Stomach, Carry Out 3-Hour Long Operation To Save His Life
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralPunjab: Doctors Find Earphones, Screws & Lockets In Moga Man's Stomach, Carry Out 3-Hour Long Operation To Save His Life

Punjab: Doctors Find Earphones, Screws & Lockets In Moga Man's Stomach, Carry Out 3-Hour Long Operation To Save His Life

The 40-year-old was operated on by the experts for three hours and items such as earphones, lockets, screws, and rakhis were removed from the person's stomach.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Punjab: Doctors Find Earphones, Screws & Lockets In Moga Man's Stomach, Carry Out 3-Hour Long Operation To Save His Life | Image sourced via X

In a concerning case from Moga in Punjab, a 40-year-old man reported to be mentally unwell underwent a medical operation where the doctors removed shocking things from his stomach. The man complained of severe and long-term stomach ache drawing medical attention.

Shocking visuals surface

He was operated on by the experts for three hours and items such as earphones, lockets, screws, and rakhis were removed from the person's stomach. Visuals from the operation showing the list of items removed from his stomach surfaced online. Safety pins, shirt buttons and zips were among the many items removed.

Read Also
Shocking! Spider dramatically crawls from Bangalore woman's ear, old video goes viral again; watch
article-image

X-ray shocks doctors

Talking to the media, the director of Moga Medicity Hospital pointed out that the patient had been suffering from stomach pain for two years and was admitted on Monday after accompanying symptoms such as fever and vomiting. Initially, an X-ray was done to diagnose the concern which shocked the doctors at the healthcare as they spot several objects including screws, nuts and bolts, earphones, and magnets found inside his stomach.

Family claims the man was 'mentally unwell'

It was the first case of its kind reported at the hospital. However, the doctors successfully treated the man and rescued him from the unforeseen. According to news reports, the family claimed that the man who swallowed the various items was suffering from mental illness and was disturbed.

Read Also
Rajasthan: Doctors remove 63 coins from patient's stomach in two-day-long operation
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Trending News: Instagram's 'Dancing Dadi' Celebrates Ganesh Utsav At Home, Shares PICS Of Her...

Trending News: Instagram's 'Dancing Dadi' Celebrates Ganesh Utsav At Home, Shares PICS Of Her...

Watch: ‘Monkey On Computer’ Meme Gets Real In West Bengal

Watch: ‘Monkey On Computer’ Meme Gets Real In West Bengal

Viral Pics: UK Man Who Has 90% Of His Body Covered With Tattoos Opens Up About His Professional Life...

Viral Pics: UK Man Who Has 90% Of His Body Covered With Tattoos Opens Up About His Professional Life...

Punjab: Doctors Find Earphones, Screws & Lockets In Moga Man's Stomach, Carry Out 3-Hour Long...

Punjab: Doctors Find Earphones, Screws & Lockets In Moga Man's Stomach, Carry Out 3-Hour Long...

WATCH: Another Kantara-Themed Ganpati Goes Viral; This Time From Raipur

WATCH: Another Kantara-Themed Ganpati Goes Viral; This Time From Raipur