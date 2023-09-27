Punjab: Doctors Find Earphones, Screws & Lockets In Moga Man's Stomach, Carry Out 3-Hour Long Operation To Save His Life | Image sourced via X

In a concerning case from Moga in Punjab, a 40-year-old man reported to be mentally unwell underwent a medical operation where the doctors removed shocking things from his stomach. The man complained of severe and long-term stomach ache drawing medical attention.

Shocking visuals surface

He was operated on by the experts for three hours and items such as earphones, lockets, screws, and rakhis were removed from the person's stomach. Visuals from the operation showing the list of items removed from his stomach surfaced online. Safety pins, shirt buttons and zips were among the many items removed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

X-ray shocks doctors

Talking to the media, the director of Moga Medicity Hospital pointed out that the patient had been suffering from stomach pain for two years and was admitted on Monday after accompanying symptoms such as fever and vomiting. Initially, an X-ray was done to diagnose the concern which shocked the doctors at the healthcare as they spot several objects including screws, nuts and bolts, earphones, and magnets found inside his stomach.

Family claims the man was 'mentally unwell'

It was the first case of its kind reported at the hospital. However, the doctors successfully treated the man and rescued him from the unforeseen. According to news reports, the family claimed that the man who swallowed the various items was suffering from mental illness and was disturbed.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)