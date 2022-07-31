Rajasthan: Doctors remove 63 coins from patient's stomach in two-day-long operation

In an infrequent incidence, doctors removed 63 coins from a man's stomach in a two-day-long operation with the help of an 'endoscopic procedure'. According to the doctors, the man had swallowed these coins in a state of depression.

The operation was carried out by the doctors of MDM Hospital, Jodhpur. The man was brought to the hospital after the complaint of a severe stomach on Wednesday (July 27).

Speaking to the media, HoD (gastroenterology) Narendra Bhargav said that after his X-ray was done on the complaint of stomach ache, it was found out that the 36-year-old male patient had ingested 63 coins of Re 1 in two days in a state of depression.

"He came to the hospital on Wednesday with severe stomach pain. He told us that he has ingested 10-15 coins. When we conducted X-ray of the stomach, we saw a lump of metal," TOI quoted Bhargava as saying.

Under the supervision of HoD Bhargav, a team of doctors from the department carried out the operation of taking out the coins which went on for two days.

(with TOI inputs)