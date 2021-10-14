Prince William's remarks on entrepreneurs being busy with space tourism rather than saving Earth, leaves netizens with mixed reactions

In an interview with the BBC, ahead of the launch of the first Earthshot Prize, which will honour those working to rescue the world, Prince William stated that entrepreneurs should focus on rescuing the Earth rather than dedicating all their time to space tourism. He also added that great minds should be busy "trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live". The Duke of Cambridge also spoke about ,"climate concern" among the younger generations.

Even though quite a few agree to the Prince, many do not seem to completely agree with him as they raise other concerns that they believe needs to be looked into.

Have a look at a few reactions on Twitter, right here:

William Arthur Philip Louis, Duke of Cambridge, KG, KT, PC, ADC is a British royal who was born 21 June 1982. Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales are his parents. He has been second in the line of succession to the British monarchy since birth.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 01:10 PM IST