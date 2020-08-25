President Trump is wise like an 'ullu': Tomi Lahren's video leaves Desi Twitter in splits

American conservative political commentator and former television host Tomi Lahren's latest video thanking Donald Trump's Indian supporters is leaving Desi Twitter in splits!

In the video, in a bid to connect to the Indian diaspora, the Trump supporter translated the phrase 'wise as an owl' in Hindi and called the POTUS an 'ullu'. After the video went viral on the internet, netizens couldn't stop laughing at the hilarious goof-up.

A user wrote, "Umm. Who's gonna tell her? [for the uninitiated, in Hindi/Punjabi an owl (ullu) is not often associated with wisdom but the opposite. "Ullu ka pattha" = an insult]"

Another wrote, "I can't Face with tears of joy. 'President trump is wise like an ullu'. In hindi ullu means owl but used as an insult to consider someone a fool . We all can agree with tomi that Trump is an Ullu."

Here are a few reactions: