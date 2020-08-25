'US isn't racist': Indian-American politician Nikki Haley urges voters to re-elect Trump

During the first night of the Republican National Convention (RNC), former US Ambassador to the UN and breakout Indian-American politician Nikki Haley urged citizens to re-elect President Donald Trump for four more years in the November polls and slammed the Democratic Party for making it "fashionable" to call America a "racist" country.

Haley's prime time speech on Monday night comes a week after California Senator Kamala Harris made history becoming the first Black and Indian-American woman to be chosen for a major party's presidential ticket.

Harris is the Democratic nominee for Vice President in the 2020 US election.

In her speech, Haley, the former South Carolina Governor, said that "in much of the Democratic Party, it's now fashionable to say that America is racist".

She recounted how states like her native South Carolina have risen up from racist violence, saying: "America is not a racist country".

Rebutting the idea that Trump is racist is among the core messages the President's campaign is pushing on the RNC platform all week.

"America is not a racist country. This is personal for me. I am the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. My parents never gave in to grievance and hate. My father wore a turban. I was a brown girl in a black and white world," Haley said, seeking to weave an upbeat immigration theme into the Trump re-election pitch.