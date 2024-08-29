 Pakoda Wala Stuns Food Vlogger For Dipping Hand Into Boiling Oil To Serve The Dish To Him, Video Goes Viral
When a food vlogger identified by the username 'foodiehindustani24' went on a treat of crunchy pakodas, he came across a stall named Kishan Pakodi Wala where he saw the vendor not only frying the pakodas in boiling oil but dropping his hand inside the hot utensil to serve foodies.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Viral video | Instagram

A video of a street vendor serving pakodas by dipping hi bare hand into boiling oil is going viral on Instagram. When a food vlogger identified by the username 'foodiehindustani24' went on a treat of crunchy pakodas, he came across a stall named Kishan Pakodi Wala where he saw the vendor not only frying the pakodas in boiling oil but dropping his hand inside the hot utensil to serve foodies.

Video from Jaipur stall

Some internet users were aware of the pakoda man and they soon identified him when the video rolled out online. To the unversed, the stall is believed to be one of the popular spots in Rajasthan which is been featured in many social media reels by food bloggers. The pakoda stall is said to be located in the Motikatla Bazar area of Jaipur. It attracts people due to the unique and risky way of serving the dish. The video shows the pakoda wala dipping his hand into boiling oil to pick and serve the dish to customer, leaving people stunned.

As the reel creator approached the stall and asked for a pakoda, the man casually put his hand inside the oil and pulled out one of the ready pakodas for him. Wasn't the oil hot? Did the boiling oil not give him burns? With these questions in mind, the vlogger asked how was it possible for him to place his hand inside the heat and serve pakodas without getting injuried. Soon, the man responded by looking at Lord Hanuman ji's photo attached aside. He subtly communicated that it was by god's grace that he could dip his hands inside the hot oil and escape unhurt.

Netizens react

One of the users reacted to the video and wrote, "This video is real, I also went to their shop. This oil was very hot and no one was able to put their hands in it but they were putting it easily..." A couple of people suggested the reason behind the trick was "cold water physics." Some couldn't believe how he aced the trick and reacted by sharing the 'Chin Tapak Dam Dam' meme.

