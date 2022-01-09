e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Viral

Updated on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 09:47 AM IST

Pakistan's Imran Khan is a 'shocked' Prime Minister - here's why

Twitter took to trend 'imran khan shocked' for long hours, highlighting tweets when the Pakistan PM mentioned of feeling 'shocked'.
Authors
Swarna Srikanth
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan | File Photo

On Saturday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his shock and sadness towards the death of 21 tourists who lost their lives getting trapped in their vehicles due to heavy snowfall in Murree.

"Shocked & upset at tragic deaths of tourists on road to Murree," PM Imran Khan tweeted. He further wrote, "Unprecedented snowfall & rush of ppl proceeding without checking weather conditions caught district admin unprepared. Have ordered inquiry & putting in place strong regulation to ensure prevention of such tragedies."

Having followed his tweets and statements over a period of time, netizens found out that the Pakistan PM is too often found in 'shocked' over incidents and instances. "Apparently, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. @ImranKhanPTI, is always in a shocking mode. He should be called shocked PM," read the tweet by a netizen.

While another Twitter user hinted the authority of getting 'shocked' after seeing the micro blogging site trend with his tweets from the past which held mentions of being shocked over calamities and circumstances. The user wrote, "Get shocked after to see your shocked history on twitter".

However, it isn't always that the Pakistan Prime Minister used 'shocked and saddened' while expressing concerns on unfortunate happenings, but it marks the most times - taking to thus trend on Twitter with hundreds of tweet screenshots.

Take a look at some tweets from the 'shocked' Prime Minister, right here:

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 09:34 AM IST
