Pakistan's Imran Khan is a 'shocked' Prime Minister - here's why

On Saturday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his shock and sadness towards the death of 21 tourists who lost their lives getting trapped in their vehicles due to heavy snowfall in Murree.



"Shocked & upset at tragic deaths of tourists on road to Murree," PM Imran Khan tweeted. He further wrote, "Unprecedented snowfall & rush of ppl proceeding without checking weather conditions caught district admin unprepared. Have ordered inquiry & putting in place strong regulation to ensure prevention of such tragedies."

Having followed his tweets and statements over a period of time, netizens found out that the Pakistan PM is too often found in 'shocked' over incidents and instances. "Apparently, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. @ImranKhanPTI, is always in a shocking mode. He should be called shocked PM," read the tweet by a netizen.

Apparently, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. @ImranKhanPTI, is always in a shocking mode. He should be called “shocked PM”. pic.twitter.com/WgM8NJawDR — فیصل زمان خان (@Fzk_kkk) January 8, 2022

While another Twitter user hinted the authority of getting 'shocked' after seeing the micro blogging site trend with his tweets from the past which held mentions of being shocked over calamities and circumstances. The user wrote, "Get shocked after to see your shocked history on twitter".

However, it isn't always that the Pakistan Prime Minister used 'shocked and saddened' while expressing concerns on unfortunate happenings, but it marks the most times - taking to thus trend on Twitter with hundreds of tweet screenshots.

Take a look at some tweets from the 'shocked' Prime Minister, right here:

Shocked & deeply saddened to learn of the tragic road accident of a Rajanpur bound bus, near DG Khan resulting in the loss of 30 precious lives. Have asked Punjab govt to offer rapid assistance & support to the families of the victims. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 19, 2021

Shocked by the horrific train accident at Ghotki early this morning leaving 30 passengers dead. Have asked Railway Minister to reach site & ensure medical assistance to injured & support for families of the dead. Ordering comprehensive investigation into railway safety faultlines — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 7, 2021

Shocked & saddened by the tragic death of Sabika Sheikh our Pakistani Honour Roll exchange student in the Santa Fe school shooting in USA. My prayers go to the family - May Allah give them the strength to cope with such an irreparable loss. pic.twitter.com/dqgO8lLSAW — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 19, 2018

Shocked and saddened by attack on KP Law Minister Israrullah Gandapur's house in DIK, martyring him and 7 others;injuring over 20. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 16, 2013

Shocked & saddened by target killing of 21 yr old PTI worker Muzaffar Bangash at Pehlwan Goth, Khi.Total collapse of law and order. Shameful — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 21, 2013

Shocked & saddened by the blast in Lahore. My prayers go to the families of the victims and for speedy recovery of the injured. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 13, 2017

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 09:34 AM IST