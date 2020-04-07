Boris Johnson dead? Pak channel Dawn News falls for fake BBC handle, kills off UK PM!

UK PM Boris Johnson is receiving oxygen support in an ICU but is not on a ventilator according to the latest reports.

.

"He's not on a ventilator no ... The prime minister has received some oxygen support and he is kept under, of course, close supervision," Gove told the London-based LBC radio, adding that if Johnson's condition changes the government will make an official statement.

Johnson was taken to intensive care on Monday night after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street said.

Johnson has asked British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him, a Downing Street spokesman was quoted by Xinhua news agency.

The prime minister, 55, was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in London with "persistent symptoms" on Sunday night, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan crossed 4,000 on Tuesday with more than 500 fresh infections reported, while the death toll reached 54, according to health officials.

The Ministry of National Health Services, in its update on its website, reported that four patients died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The total number of infections has gone up to 4,004, while 54 have died due to COVID-19. As many as 429 have recovered while 28 were in critical condition, it said.

According to the officials, Punjab has 2,004 cases, Sindh 982, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 500, Gilgit-Baltistan 211, Balochistan 202, Islamabad 83 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 18.

The country has so far tested 39,183 people, including 3,088 during the last 24 hours.

The increase in the number of new cases was reported despite hectic efforts to curtail the spread of the virus.

The government has extended the partial lockdown until April 14 and asked people to stay indoors and follow social distancing measures.