 'Over 6,000 spoons missing': Caterers running BMC headquarters request officials from taking away cutlery; note goes viral
Did you slip a spoon from your canteen into your dabba, and forget to return it? This note from caterers in Mumbai will give you a relatable vibe

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 02:37 PM IST
Do you forget to return the plate or the spoon after a yummy meal from the canteen? You might have sometimes, even unintentionally slipped a belonging from the caterers into your bag. Similar to how your mother asks to bring back the dabba and other materials home, don't you think it's important to deposit the canteen cutlery back after use...

Unless you're a kleptomaniac (mental health condition to steal items) or even if you aren't, stealing away things can never be justified. In this regard, a note put to display by a catering service in Mumbai has gone viral.

An image tweeted by journalist Mayuresh Ganapatye reflected on what the canteen at BMC headquarters had to say to its customers. Siddhivinayak Caterers who allegedly run the canteen unit at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Area, Mumbai, brought to light that many spoons, plates, and glasses had gone missing from the racks as they purportedly stayed unreturned.

Urging officials and other people visiting the canteen to refrain from taking away the items outside the premises, Siddhivinayak Caterers displayed the count of missing cutlery and wrote, "It has been noticed that people carry spoons, plates, and glasses outside. This is leading to scarcity. Requesting officials to refrain from taking these outside."

It was noted that about six to seven thousand spoons were missing. Furthermore, the count of missing lunch plates and nasta plates was observed to be in hundreds, and that of glasses between 100-150.

