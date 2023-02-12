ON CAMERA: Two nurses protect babies in the neonatal ICU during the Turkey earthquake

Twitter

Turkey and Syria were hit by an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 that claimed more than 29,000 lives and left many injured and trapped under the rubble.

The massive earthquake put forth several visuals on the internet that went viral, some devastating and disturbing while others spreading hope.

A video of two Turkish nurses going out of their way to protect infants during the earthquake has gone viral on social media. The clip was recorded on the CCTV camera at a hospital in Gaziantep.

The nurses, identified as Devlet Nizam and Gazwl Caliskan decided to protect the babies in the neonatal intensive care unit instead of vacating the building when the earthquake tremors were felt.

The video was shared on Twitter by Turkish politician Fatma Sahin.

Sağlıkçılarımız şahane insanlar👏#GaziantepBüyükşehir İnayet Topçuoğlu Hastanemiz yenidoğan yoğun bakım ünitesinde, 7.7'lik #deprem esnasında minik bebekleri korumak için Hemşire Devlet Nizam ve Gazel Çalışkan tarafından gösterilen gayreti anlatacak kelime var mı?



In the clip, the nurses enter the intensive care unit as soon as things start to shake up. The two are seen holding the baby incubators firmly. Their efforts prevented the incubators from tripping over.

The two nurses held on to the incubators till the end, which helped to keep the babies safe.

