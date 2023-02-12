VIDEO: 2-month-old baby survives under rubble for 5 days after earthquake strikes Turkey; rescued |

Turkey has been dealing with the effects of Monday's 7.8-magnitude earthquake, which resulted in 28,000 fatalities, 6,000 building collapses, and hundreds of aftershocks. But despite the devastation and hopelessness, miraculous stories of survival keep popping up.

In Turkey's Hatay, a two-month-old infant was rescued from the wreckage yesterday as the crowd cheered for the baby. After the earthquake, about 128 hours later, the baby was discovered alive.

Despite the frigid weather that has made the anguish of millions of people who are now in desperate need of assistance worse, thousands of rescue workers are still searching through destroyed neighbourhoods.

A two-year-old girl, a woman who was six months pregnant, and a 70-year-old woman were among those saved five days after the earthquake, according to Turkish media.

7.8 magnitude struck Turkey on Monday

Monday's 7.8 magnitude quake, with several powerful aftershocks across Turkey and Syria, ranks as the world's seventh deadliest natural disaster this century, approaching the 31,000 killed by a quake in neighbouring Iran in 2003.

With a death toll so far of 24,617 inside Turkey, it is the country's deadliest earthquake since 1939. More than 3,500 have died in Syria, where tolls have not been updated since Friday.

