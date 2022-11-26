e-Paper Get App
On camera: Spencer Tunick's artwork for skin cancer sees over 2,000 volunteers pose naked at Sydney's Bondi Beach

Years after his artistic illustration from the Dead Sea, the renowned photographer from New York, U.S. has now taken to click his niche genre of photographs at Bondi beach in Australia.

Updated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 01:04 PM IST
Spencer Tunick/Twitter
The World Cancer Research Fund identifies that Australia has the highest incidence of skin cancer worldwide. On this note, in a move to raise awareness about the health condition, well-known American photographer Spencer Tunick took to his latest project.

For Tunick's installation intended to increase awareness of skin cancer, about 2,500 volunteers posed naked in the early morning sun on Bondi Beach in Sydney. Volunteers assembled on the beach at 3:30 local time to participate in the installation, which was carried out in collaboration with a nonprofit, Skin Check Champions, marking the skin cancer awareness week.

Watch video:

"We have an opportunity to raise awareness about skin checks and I'm honoured," the artist who is known for staging mass nude photo shoots across the globe told Reuters.

Reports suggested that the federal government predicts about 17,756 new cases of skin cancer being diagnosed in Australia in 2022, wherein 1,281 Australians will die from the disease.

Earlier in the years, Tunick made news for his artwork from the shores of the Dead Sea. Reportedly, volunteers from various age groups, from 18 to 70, had lined up across the water body (nearby desert there) to raise awareness for the deteriorating condition of the Dead Sea.

