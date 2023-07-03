Agra Shocker: Pet Dog Dies In Locked Car As Tourists From Haryana Enjoy Taj Mahal Tour; Visuals Surface | Twitter

Days after an Amritsar-based doctor left his pet dogs locked and unattended at home for nearly six months, another such horrific incident has come to light. A Haryana-based pet parent locked his doggo inside his care for hours long during his visit to the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. Amidst scorching heat and absolutely no ventilation or water, the animal was seen laying lifeless inside the parked vehicle.

It was learned that the dog had lost its breath after being carelessly left behind in the car by the tourist who went on a jolly tour of the historic monument. People around filmed the condition of the animal on their phone cameras and made the video go online. It showed the pet dog laying motionless in the leg space of the four-wheeler.

WATCH VIDEO

Police Respond

The video drew the attention of the police officials to take necessary action to condemn the reckless behaviour. Taking cognisance of the viral footage, UP Police noted that the Agra division has been directed to look into the matter. The police have reportedly seized the car and an FIR has been registered against the Haryana-based tourists for animal cruelty.

More details

It is unclear whether the dog died of suffocation or the tragic incident that took place inside the car. According to reports, the pet dog's chain got stuck in the handbrake which might have tightened the noose around its neck, leading to death. A postmortem is underway to find the cause of death and take forward an investigation in this regard.

Meanwhile, a parking attendant on the premises was quoted in media reports to suggest that the shocking incident was the second of its kind in the past three days. He pointed out that four persons - two males and two females were onboard along with a Labrador. However, they left the pet dog inside the car after parking it at the West Gate. Despite being told by the parking attendant and guide to keep the dog outside the vehicle to ensure its well-being, the tourists denied and walked ahead to enjoy their Taj Mahal tour.