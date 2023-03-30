ON CAMERA: 2 men on a bike try snatching away phone of girls creating reels on streets of Bengaluru | Viral Video/Twitter

Bengaluru is not just making the news for its weird paying guest (PG) systems or the real estate hacks, but also for a crime that resulted on the city streets. Apart from the quirky subjects that created a buzz from the IT hub of India, something serious and concerning has surfaced online.

About four girls, who claimed to be content creators, were out to check out a restaurant in Jayanagar, Bengaluru when they experienced a dangerous incident. While the girl gang was hanging out at the Gufha Restaurant around 11.20 on Sunday night and they spotted a bike-borne phone snatcher attempting to steal away the device. However, the biker failed his task as the content creators were alert enough to spot him and manage their reflexes.

WATCH VIDEO

A follower ruchika writes:

As we are content creators and we were regular shooting content for the restaurant when these two boys approached and tried to snatch my phone from my hand , luckily I pulled my phone down at that point , preventing him from snatching it.@BlrCityPolice pic.twitter.com/RALPqQlTVT — Bangalore 360 (@bangalore360_) March 27, 2023

The entire happening was caught on camera as it resulted when the recording was in progress. The footage which has been shared online and gone viral showed how the incident took place leaving the girls shocked and alerted about the safety concerns in the area.

One of the girls was identified as Ruchika, who was quoted as saying, "As we are content creators and we were regular shooting content for the restaurant when these two boys approached and tried to snatch my phone from my hand , luckily I pulled my phone down at that point , preventing him from snatching it. (sic)"

The video was shared on Twitter by a page named Bangalore 360, and the incident was tried to be hinted to the police. Taking note of the viral video that caught on camera a phone snatching attempt, the police tweeted, "We had forwarded the above complaint to concerned police officers for necessary action."

We had forwarded the above complaint to concerned police officers for necessary action. — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) March 30, 2023

