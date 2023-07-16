Oh, No! US Man Develops Hairy, Green Tongue Due To Smoking; Picture Goes Viral

In a case of extreme side effect of smoking, an elderly man from Ohio in the US saw his tongue turning weird with hair growth and colour change. The man's condition was listed in The New England Journal of Medicine after which it caught the attention of people and went viral.

The smoker's name stayed unrevealed but it was identified that he was in his 60s and had consumed antibiotics during his smoking routine. The consumption of the two products didn't go well with the senior citizen as his body reacted aggressively.

Hairy Tongue

Doctors diagnosed him with a condition known as "hairy tongue," characterized by an abnormal coating of skin cells on the tongue's surface. This is stated to be a condition when the filiform papillae, small conical protrusions that contain taste buds, see discolouration due to bacteria formation or a buildup of debris.

After the medical experts took note of his hairy, green tongue, they advised him to quit the cancer sticks at the earliest.

Similar incidents

Similar bizarre cases have been reported in the past. In 2022, a man from India was reported of suffering a black-hairy tongue after a stroke. Meanwhile, months ago in May, a 60-year-old lady witnessed similar reaction to antibiotics while getting treated for rectal cancer in Japan. The pill was identified as minocycline.