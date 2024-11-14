Not Taj Mahal Or Red Fort, Vlogger Asks Every Tourist Visiting India To Check Out THIS Place In Agra

Foreigner asks every person to visit Agra Fort and not just Taj Mahal | Instagram/Sean Hammond

YouTuber and Instagram influencer Sean Hammond, known for his travel vlogs, is currently in India and touring through the streets of Delhi. In one his videos from his India tour, he pointed out that there's one place which people must definitely check out if there planning a trip to Delhi or Agra. He stated it to be not the 'World Wonder' Taj Mahal or the historic Red Fort of Delhi, but a spot which left Sean fascinated.

"Everyone talks about The Taj Mahal but this place is right beside it and it's half the price. It's roughly four time bigger than The Taj Mahal", he said while describing the must-visit destination in Agra, building up the suspense and curiosity among viewers.

Watch video below

Agra Fort

Seconds into the video, the foreign tourist revealed the location to be none other than Agra Fort, not to be confused with Red Fort of Delhi. "So if you are in Agra, make sure you don't miss The Red Fort (later corrected as Agra Fort)", he said. "I made a little mistake it’s not the Red Fort! That’s the one in Delhi. This one is just known as Agra Fort", he clarified.

Impressed with the site, Sean explained to viewers some of the details he gathered about Agra Fort. "It's got all of these little hidden pathways in there and despite the fact that it looks as though it's in such good condition it was built over 500 years ago".

He also told and showed people through his camera lenses that one could take a view of Taj Mahal from this fort.

Expressing his love for Agra and its tourist attractions, he wrote, "The Taj Mahal (for those who don’t know) is in Agra, a place that so many tourists come to for just one day to see the Taj, and then move on. Agra itself might not have the same natural landscape, markets and restaurants or nightlife that other places in India have, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a place worth exploring".

Video goes viral; netizens react

Sean's travel video has received thousands of likes within a week of being posted on Instagram. Several people agreed to his point that Agra is beautiful and worth a visit. "Agra fort is amazing, was there last October", one wrote. "The red fort is amazing!! I went there and the Taj Mahal in 2017! Want to go back soon! Hope you’re having fun", commented another.

Notably, a few travel lovers suggested him more places from India that he could visit during to trip to the country. "Taj Mahal is overrated. please visit greatest spectacle made by humans on earth- Kailasa Temple at Ellora caves Maharashtra India 7 hours from Mumbai", one of the users said. "Do visit Thanjavur big temple as well !!! It’s beautiful", wrote another.