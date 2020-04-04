'No biryani, no haleem': Shehla Rashid locks horns with Rangoli Chandel over her anti-Muslim tweets

Former Vice-President of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union Shehla Rashid and spokesperson to actor Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel - both extremely popular for engaging into battles on Twitter, locked horns with each other on Friday.
It all began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the nation on Friday. He had asked the citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday, April 5 and to stand at their doors, windows or balconies with a candle, diya and torch for nine minutes to show togetherness in the battle against the COVID-19.
However, criticising PM Modi's move, Rashid said she won't heed to Modi's appeal. She tweeted, "I don't have a torch. And I don't have a candle. And I'll probably be cooking dinner at 9. Sorry, Modi ji."
Rangoli Chandel slammed Shehla Rashid's tweet. She wrote, "Kya jali mullee ki..."
Chandel's anti-Muslim tweet met with a sarcastic reply from Shehla Rashid. "Hate Muslims at your own risk. No biryani for you. No siwaiyyan, no haleem, no rooh afza, no royal Muslim hospitality," she wrote.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Power on Saturday clarified that PM Modi's appeal to switch off lights between 9:00 p.m to 9:09 pm on Sunday, April 5 does not extend to street lights or appliances like computers, TVs, fans, refrigerators and ACs.
The Ministry in a statement said, "The appeal of the Prime Minister is to simply switch off the lights in their homes from 9 pm to 9.09 pm on the 5th of April. There is no call to switch off either street lights or appliances like Computers, TVs, Fans, Refrigerators and ACs in the homes. Only lights should be switched off."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)