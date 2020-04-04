'No biryani, no haleem': Shehla Rashid locks horns with Rangoli Chandel over her anti-Muslim tweets

Former Vice-President of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union Shehla Rashid and spokesperson to actor Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel - both extremely popular for engaging into battles on Twitter, locked horns with each other on Friday.

It all began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the nation on Friday. He had asked the citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday, April 5 and to stand at their doors, windows or balconies with a candle, diya and torch for nine minutes to show togetherness in the battle against the COVID-19.

However, criticising PM Modi's move, Rashid said she won't heed to Modi's appeal. She tweeted, "I don't have a torch. And I don't have a candle. And I'll probably be cooking dinner at 9. Sorry, Modi ji."