'Forest Fire, Plastic Maggi Packets': Nature Lovers Slam Vidyut Jammwal's Viral Photos From Himalayas

Vidyut Jammwal's Viral Photos From Himalayas; Netizens React

As images of actor Vidyut Jammwal posing nude from the Himalayan ranges and cooking on a tree surfaced online, netizens reacted to it by drawing attention to the environmental concerns. The act of the IB71 actor lighting a fire and cooking in the woods was seen as a potentially threat incident in the wake of forest fires.

Netizens react to Vidyut Jammwal's forest clicks

One of the X users condemned him for setting a hazardous example to his fans and followers by doing such acts that could lead to environmental disasters.

"Your forest cooking act may seem bold, but it's a hazardous example. As an influencer, your responsibility extends beyond thrill-seeking. With tourists potentially mimicking this without precautions in the hill states, the looming threat of forest fires intensifies," a user identified as Nikhil Saini tweeted while tagging Jammwal in his post. "Urgent action is needed to shift the narrative towards safety and environmental consciousness," he said further.

@VidyutJammwal , your forest cooking act may seem bold, but it's a hazardous example. As an influencer, your responsibility extends beyond thrill-seeking. With tourists potentially mimicking this without precautions in the hill states, the looming threat of forest fires… https://t.co/eTxARfq5py — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) December 10, 2023

Another user seconded the thought and questioned whether he would justify carrying Maggi noodle packets and other polythene bags as an eco-friendly thing to do at the nature's spot. Identified as Debadityo Sinha, a fan of the actor said it hurts him more to see one of his favourite stars doing something unacceptable toward the environment. "Are you really alone?" he asked purportedly looking at the photographs shot in different camera angles.

Big fan of #VidyutJammwal, so it hurts me more.



1st- burning fire in any forest (here it looks like he burnt the tree). It can be an offence under Indian Forest Act 1927 if it's RF.



2nd- taking maggi in polythene bags is not healthy nor ecofriendly



3rd- are you really alone? https://t.co/9CHKOxpdks — Debadityo Sinha (@debadityo) December 10, 2023

Similarly, several other internet users expressed their displeasure over the scenes that surfaced from Vidyut Jammwal's travel to the Himalayan ranges. However, a few people praised his personality and shared wishes for his birthday. To the unversed, the actor took the trip to the woods marking his 43rd birthday. Check more reactions:

I hope you didn’t burn the tree. 🌲 #nature https://t.co/AKgzmPAehA — Surender Mehra IFS (@surenmehra) December 10, 2023

If that's alone who shot those pictures , was that an auto clicks ?? https://t.co/NXNBVbx9Df — भीष्म ( Bhismak1962) (@BhismaK62) December 10, 2023

This isn't spirituality. Going to the Himalayas, spending time there being nude. Animals there are already doing this. This is not uplifting yourself but degrading to the animal species. It would've been better if you went there and done some mantra meditation with some cloths… https://t.co/2JtCue0bEF — Senapati Bhakt (@Senapatibhakt) December 10, 2023

That’s great ..but why eat plasticky Maggi on this ‘one with nature’ retreat 🫤 https://t.co/4GeSDaCdUm — Bahar Dutt (@bahardutt) December 10, 2023

Maggie gharme banaane ki cheez nhi hoti, usko banana hai to Jungle me jaao 😌



Thank you vidyut for natural & organic recipe of Maggi 🙃 https://t.co/r4RAFzSnLm — Rishi_ 🇮🇳🇮🇱 (@Cobra_Man1) December 10, 2023

Admirable of #VidyutJammwal to spend time alone in the Himalayas with only a cameraman for company. pic.twitter.com/R5A3RIyZHZ — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 10, 2023