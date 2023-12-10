'Forest Fire, Plastic Maggi Packets': Nature Lovers Slam Vidyut Jammwal's Viral Photos From Himalayas

As images of actor Vidyut Jammwal posing nude from the Himalayan ranges and cooking on a tree surfaced online, netizens reacted to it by drawing attention to the environmental concerns. The act of the IB71 actor lighting a fire and cooking in the woods was seen as a potentially threat incident in the wake of forest fires.
Netizens react to Vidyut Jammwal's forest clicks
One of the X users condemned him for setting a hazardous example to his fans and followers by doing such acts that could lead to environmental disasters.
"Your forest cooking act may seem bold, but it's a hazardous example. As an influencer, your responsibility extends beyond thrill-seeking. With tourists potentially mimicking this without precautions in the hill states, the looming threat of forest fires intensifies," a user identified as Nikhil Saini tweeted while tagging Jammwal in his post. "Urgent action is needed to shift the narrative towards safety and environmental consciousness," he said further.
Another user seconded the thought and questioned whether he would justify carrying Maggi noodle packets and other polythene bags as an eco-friendly thing to do at the nature's spot. Identified as Debadityo Sinha, a fan of the actor said it hurts him more to see one of his favourite stars doing something unacceptable toward the environment. "Are you really alone?" he asked purportedly looking at the photographs shot in different camera angles.
Similarly, several other internet users expressed their displeasure over the scenes that surfaced from Vidyut Jammwal's travel to the Himalayan ranges. However, a few people praised his personality and shared wishes for his birthday. To the unversed, the actor took the trip to the woods marking his 43rd birthday. Check more reactions: