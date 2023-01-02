e-Paper Get App
HomeViralNetizens beat Monday blues with hilarious memes, check here

Netizens beat Monday blues with hilarious memes, check here

The first Monday of 2023 is on the calendar and people aren't done with their vacation mood...

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The year-end is often marked with celebrations and vacations when people chill out with their families and friends. As it's already the new year and the first working day of 2023 has arrived, people are struggling to beat their Monday blues.

What better than memes can help them to get started with work with a happy face? Twitter users were seen flooding the microblogging platform with hilarious memes to fight Monday blues. From commoners to company profiles, everybody seems to exchange some funny messages on social media so that they can kick start a great year ahead.

Check out some memes right here:

Read Also
Cold Wave memes: As temperature drops down in Delhi and north India, netizens troll Mumbai's...
article-image
Read Also
'What should Swiggy deliver in 2023?' Netizens reply with the most unexpected answers and trigger...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Demonetisation memes: Twitter trends with funny memes ahead of Supreme Court verdict

Demonetisation memes: Twitter trends with funny memes ahead of Supreme Court verdict

Netizens beat Monday blues with hilarious memes, check here

Netizens beat Monday blues with hilarious memes, check here

Elon Musk calls Greta Thunberg 'cool' and takes a dig at Andrew Tate

Elon Musk calls Greta Thunberg 'cool' and takes a dig at Andrew Tate

WATCH: Kota tribe from Nilgiris welcome 2023 by dancing around the bonfire

WATCH: Kota tribe from Nilgiris welcome 2023 by dancing around the bonfire

Earthquake hits Delhi on New Year's Day, netizens react

Earthquake hits Delhi on New Year's Day, netizens react