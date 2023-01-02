Netizens beat Monday blues with hilarious memes, check here

The year-end is often marked with celebrations and vacations when people chill out with their families and friends. As it's already the new year and the first working day of 2023 has arrived, people are struggling to beat their Monday blues.

What better than memes can help them to get started with work with a happy face? Twitter users were seen flooding the microblogging platform with hilarious memes to fight Monday blues. From commoners to company profiles, everybody seems to exchange some funny messages on social media so that they can kick start a great year ahead.

Check out some memes right here:

“New Year” nahi “New Day” kahna chaiye. 😕



M feeling the same “Monday Blues” on the first Monday of Newly New year!😅#Monday #Mondayblues — Nain Tara (@YadavNain) January 2, 2023

Holiday season made me forgot what monday blues were..

I don't wanna wooork😭 pic.twitter.com/6YXaiFtY97 — Aarya Singh (@AaryaSingh149) January 2, 2023