Nepal’s Sita Rana Magar celebrates wicket in Allu Arjun's Pushpa style; watch video

It was during the FairBreak Invitational Tournament in Dubai that Nepal's Sita Rana Magar swayed in Pushpa's 'Jhukega nahi' style. The video of the incident has now gone viral, and is winning the hearts of netizens.

There have been a lot of instances in the recent past where sportspersons recreated Allu Arjun's iconic moves from the film Pushpa: The Rise. The latest punch over the move was spotted amidst the match between Tornadoes Women and Sapphires Women on May 5 wherein the Nepali female cricketer celebrated in a filmy style.

“It’s gone so far on social media. Nepal’s Sita Rana Magar with the most popular celebration currently,” ICC captioned sharing the video on social media.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 01:03 PM IST