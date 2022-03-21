NCP leader Ajit Pawar's son Partha receives THIS photo from MLA Rohit Pawar, goes viral amidst other birthday wishes

MLA Rohit Pawar was one of those who wished Ajit Pawar's son Partha on his birthday. The photo shared to greet on him on the special day is doing rounds on social media.

In the image posted by Rohit, we can see the two Pawars riding the well known brand of automobiles 'Royal Enfield'. "Happy birthday to my brother @parthajitpawar! May he have good health and a bright future, this is my wish!" Rohit wrote in Marathi.

To this, Partha replied in gratitude and wrote in Marathi, "Big brother, I wholeheartedly accept your wishes. May your love and support be with you forever."

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 06:02 PM IST