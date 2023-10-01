Bengaluru Traffic: Over A Kilometre Long Traffic Seen At Nandi Hills As Extended Weekend Gets Underway (WATCH)

Traffic at Nandi Hills | Video shared on X

Bengaluru is enjoying the long weekend with people taking their bikes and cars to one of the popular hangout destinations near the city. Nandi Hills which is nearly 60 kilometres away from the main city witnessed a huge crowd with an influx of visitors and their vehicles.

Video surfaces on X

On October 1, a video from the weekend getaway surfaced online showing a traffic jam there. Hundreds of people were seen assembling on the mountainous roads leading to Nandi Hills as their vehicles were halted due to massive traffic.

A km-long traffic jam at Nandi Hills, claims X user

The video was posted by an X user on the content-sharing platform to address the scenario and inform others about the rush. While putting forth the video online, the user pointed out that the vehicles queued for a kilometre before they reached the hill top.

Bengaluru traffic

Bengaluru is often talked about for its traffic and busy lanes. The internet is home to several memes and on-site visuals highlighting the vehicular congestion on the roads of the southern city. A recent instance of it would be when renowned comedian Trevor Noah's live show was scheduled in the city in late September, as it also marked the start of a long weekend, massive traffic was reported on the Outer Ring Road and other parts of the city.

