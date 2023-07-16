Train Trip To Goa? Indian Railways Draws Attention Of Passengers Eager To Witness Dudhsagar Falls | Wikimedia Commons

On Sunday, South Western Railway (SWR) route of the Indian Railways requested passengers to ensure safety during their train travel to Goa as they pass through the picturesque location Dudhsagar Falls. This came with regard to a video gone viral showing hundreds of people gathered on rail tracks to click pictures and enjoy the view at the falls.

Request to ensure safety

"De-boarding at Dudhsagar or any other station along the Braganza Ghat is prohibited. All passengers are requested to co-operate & follow rules laid down for your own safety," they said in a tweet. Furthermore, passengers were asked to savour the beauty of Dudhsagar falls from within their coaches. "Walking on/along tracks not only endangers your own safety but is also an offence under Section 147, 159 of Railway Act. It can also endanger safety of trains," SWR added.

WATCH VIDEO

Netizens react to viral video

In the viral video, the railway track was crowded with trekkers and nature lovers, creating disturbances in commute. Many forwarded the footage on social media and slammed it, supporting the Indian Railways. People called them "Foolish ppl."

Another video from Dudhsagar Falls surfaces

As 'Dudhsagar' took to trend on Twitter, another video from the site came to light showing people gathered on the rail tracks asked to do punishment sit-ups. The footage was shared with the claim: "Tresspassers on Railway Tracks eager the watch the Dudhsagar Water Falls being "Punished" for endangering lives & obstructing train movement."

Watch video below

