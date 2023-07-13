 WATCH: Rail Workers Rescue Dog Stuck Between Train Tracks Seconds Before Mumbai Local's Arrival; Video Goes Viral
As soon as the dog's stuck foot was released, it ran away from the spot.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
Mumbai: Rail workers on the western line rushed to the rescue of a dog that was in grief after being stuck on train tracks near Bandra Terminus. Seconds before the train's arrival, the dog was freed. Using tools used to maintain rail tracks, the workers widened the gap between the track, letting the animal escape and save its life. As soon as the dog's leg was released, it ran away from the spot.

The incident was recorded on camera and the footage has recently surfaced on social media. It was learned that the video dates back to June 20.

The timely action of the staff along with with a few locals was appreciated by netizens. "Great job," said a user replying to the video gone viral. Another tweeted, "Kudos to Mumbai rail, Jai MH."

