WATCH: Man Stuck In Bengaluru Traffic Orders Pizza; THIS Viral Video Will Tell You If It Was Delivered Or Not

A man named Rishivaths (as identified on X) shared a post while he was stuck in a traffic jam on Bengaluru roads last night (September 27). He informed X users about his pizza order made during the wait at the roadway.

Thursday, September 28, 2023
Peak Bengaluru Things? A man named Rishivaths (as identified on X) shared a post while he was stuck in a traffic jam on Bengaluru roads last night (September 27). He informed X users about his pizza order made during the wait at the roadway. Did he get his food delivered? The video shared by Rishivaths has gone viral and it has the answer to your question.

On Wednesday night, the city experienced several road congestions, especially on the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Many users shared visuals of being stuck there. One such post caught the attention of netizens as it also talked out food and hunger cravings.

In the post, Rishivaths said that he was delivered a pizza via live location tracking as he was stranded in the city traffic. Taking to X, he wrote, "When we decided to order from @dominos during the Bangalore choke. They were kind enough to track our live location (a few metres away from our random location added in the traffic) and deliver to us in the traffic jam. "

WATCH VIDEO

The video showed two pizza delivery agents halt their vehicle in front of the customer's car and handover the parcel to him. As soon as the delivery partner got down his bike and approached the car window, Rishivaths and some others in the vehicle screamed in the joy of receiving their pizzas despite heavy traffic and entering an unfamiliar location.

Now, the clip has attracted more than 745K views and 8K likes. People appreciated the pizza delivery company for their extraordinary delivery.

