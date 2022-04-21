"Mr Covid" trends on Twitter over Indian vaccination certificate, watch THIS video to know

e-Paper Get App
Did New York party club just called PM Modi "Mr Covid"? Twitter took to trend over his photo on the Indian vaccination certificate, check details below.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

Partying after lockdown was on the to-do list for many as things got back to normal after the pandemic.Recently, a video was uploaded on Twitter that went viral.

In the video, a man visits Blues club in Manhattan, New York. To enter the club he shows his COVID-19 vaccination certificate as it was mandatory but he was stopped by a watchman as he was amazed to see Prime Minister's picture on the certificate. He even called the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Mr Covid'

In the video, Anurag Verma is seen showing the picture of Narendra Modi on his vaccination certificate as he is talking about the experience he had and he also narrated the watchman's reaction upon seeing the picture.

The video was uploaded few hours ago by Anurag Minus Verma on Twitter. Since then it has been watched 81K times and had received 4K likes and multiple Retweets.

Watch the video to know what the gentleman had said:

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 03:00 PM IST