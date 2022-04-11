Watch video: Internet sensation Kili Paul, sister Neema hit internet with 'Main Royaan'

The internet sensation from Tanzania Kili Paul and his sister Neema often share videos of them lip-syncing the Indian beats.

Recently, the two were spotted vibing on the song ‘Main Royaan’, originally performed by Tanveer Evan, Yasser Desai, Rohit Zinjurke and Akaisha Vats. In the video, we can see Kili dressed in his iconic reddish-maroon attire while Neema is dressed in dark grey wear with neck accessories.



Since the video was shared on Instagram around 20 hours ago it has gathered around 2 Million views, 86.7k Likes and hundreds of comments as fans are going crazy after seeing the video.



Watch video:

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 04:50 PM IST