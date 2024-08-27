Monkey's Adorable Reaction To People Singing Lord Rama Bhajans At Food Stall Goes Viral

Monkey's Adorable Reaction To Hare Krishna Maha Mantra, Lord Rama Bhajans | X

Internet is a home to many videos that hold the potential to add a smile on your face and make you feel better. One such is this video of a woman subtly interacting with a monkey. It records a couple of people singing Lord Rama bhajans at a food stall in the presence of a monkey. When a monkey visited their table, they didn't fear or shoo away the animal and instead started reciting holy hymns for it.

Watch video

Just look at this Hanuman keeping beat perfectly..

Hare Rama Ram Ram Ram Ram Hare Hare!

Everytime you see a monkey, do you say 'Rama'? I do! pic.twitter.com/tTMtvxLLpn — Nandini Venkatadri🇮🇳 (@NandiniVenkate3) August 27, 2024

Monkey listens to woman's recitation

The video showed the monkey initially sitting on woman's lap looking at her. As she chanted the Hare Krishna Maha Mantra, the monkey became still and got all its ears towards her recitation. It calmly saw her as if it was meditating on the holy names by listening to the chants. Soon, it sat comfortably on the table ahead and paid attention to the divine chanting.

Along with the woman who was seen on camera, a man and a few other people were heard singing songs and reciting mantras related to Lord Rama, such as "Sri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram" and "Ram Ram Pahimam, Ram Ram Rakshamam."

Video goes viral

An X user named Nandini Venkatadri posted the video on X and informed that the incident took place with one of her friends. Uploading the video online, the user wrote, "Just look at this Hanuman keeping beat perfectly.. Hare Rama Ram Ram Ram Ram Hare Hare! Everytime you see a monkey, do you say 'Rama'? I do!"

This video has impressed netizens after it went viral on the social media platform and gathered thousands of views. People reacted to the clip and called it "beautiful." Many commented with prayer and heart emojis.