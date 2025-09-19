 'Moment Of Faith And Unity': Heartwarming Visuals From Sikh Sangat And PM Modi's Meeting Win Hearts On Internet; WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Moment Of Faith And Unity': Heartwarming Visuals From Sikh Sangat And PM Modi's Meeting Win Hearts On Internet; WATCH

'Moment Of Faith And Unity': Heartwarming Visuals From Sikh Sangat And PM Modi's Meeting Win Hearts On Internet; WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with the Sikh Sangat on Friday. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was also present during the meeting. PM Modi has shared a heartwarming moment from the meeting on social media. In the video, Renowned singer Harshdeep Kaur was seen singing the Mool Mantra.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
'Moment Of Faith And Unity': Heartwarming Visuals From Sikh Sangat And PM Modi's Meeting Win Hearts On Internet; WATCH | X @narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with the Sikh Sangat on Friday. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was also present during the meeting. PM Modi has shared a heartwarming moment from the meeting on social media. In the video, Renowned singer Harshdeep Kaur was seen singing the Mool Mantra. During which, PM Modi can be seen with a handkerchief covering his head with folded hands.

According to the information received, this meeting of the dignitaries of the Sikh community with PM Modi was related to the founder of the Khalsa Panth, Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, and his wife Sahib Kaur, related sacred 'Jore Sahib'. The committee submitted its recommendations for the safety and proper display of the sacred 'Jore Sahib.'

WATCH VIDEO:

PM Modi wrote on X, "At the meeting with the Sikh Sangat, noted singer Harshdeep Kaur sang a beautiful rendition of the Mool Mantra."

FPJ Shorts
UP Cops 'Kidnap' Doctor From Emergency Ward, Take Him To SSP's Residence For Mother's Treatment; Dramatic CCTV Footage OUT
UP Cops 'Kidnap' Doctor From Emergency Ward, Take Him To SSP's Residence For Mother's Treatment; Dramatic CCTV Footage OUT
‘Confidence In Ideology Of Nation First’: Amit Shah After ABVP Wins Key Posts In DUSU Elections 2025
‘Confidence In Ideology Of Nation First’: Amit Shah After ABVP Wins Key Posts In DUSU Elections 2025
FPJ Interview: Former IPS Officer Yashovardhan Azad On Delhi PCR Van Tragedy, Police Accountability & Public Trust; VIDEO
FPJ Interview: Former IPS Officer Yashovardhan Azad On Delhi PCR Van Tragedy, Police Accountability & Public Trust; VIDEO
'This Is For The First Time...': Former International Umpire Anil Chaudhary Issues Statement On India-Pakistan Handshake Row At Asia Cup 2025; Video
'This Is For The First Time...': Former International Umpire Anil Chaudhary Issues Statement On India-Pakistan Handshake Row At Asia Cup 2025; Video

While, Union Minister Hardeep Puri, who attended the meeting, wrote on X, "Alongwith with a committee of several eminent and well known members of the Sikh Sangat, I was deeply privileged to call on Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji to submit the recommendations of the committee for the safekeeping and befitting display of holy ‘Jore Sahib’, belonging to the founder of Khalsa Panth, Dasam Pita Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj and his wife Mata Sahib Kaur Ji."

All About Jore Sahib:

The holy ‘Jore Sahib’ are a footwear each of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj (right foot 11" by 3½") and his revered wife Mata Sahib Kaur Ji (left foot 9" by 3"). The last custodian of the ‘Jore Sahib’ was late Sardar Jasmeet Singh Puri Ji, who is also cousin of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, lived in Delhi’s Karol Bagh on a street which was subsequently named ‘Guru Gobind Singh Marg’ to honour the sanctity of the precious holy relics.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Moment Of Faith And Unity': Heartwarming Visuals From Sikh Sangat And PM Modi's Meeting Win Hearts...

'Moment Of Faith And Unity': Heartwarming Visuals From Sikh Sangat And PM Modi's Meeting Win Hearts...

Odisha Shocker! Man Slits Throat Of Estranged Wife During Heated Argument In Public; VIDEO

Odisha Shocker! Man Slits Throat Of Estranged Wife During Heated Argument In Public; VIDEO

WATCH: 'Not Against Any Religion, But Won't Allow Religious Conversion...' Says Bageshwar Dham's...

WATCH: 'Not Against Any Religion, But Won't Allow Religious Conversion...' Says Bageshwar Dham's...

VIDEO: 8-Year-Old Kerala Girl Saved By Group Of Men When Began Choking On Chewing Gum In Middle Of...

VIDEO: 8-Year-Old Kerala Girl Saved By Group Of Men When Began Choking On Chewing Gum In Middle Of...

iPhone 17 On Sale: Chaos Erupts Among Massive Gatherings Outside Apple Stores In Mumbai, Delhi And...

iPhone 17 On Sale: Chaos Erupts Among Massive Gatherings Outside Apple Stores In Mumbai, Delhi And...