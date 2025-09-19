'Moment Of Faith And Unity': Heartwarming Visuals From Sikh Sangat And PM Modi's Meeting Win Hearts On Internet; WATCH | X @narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with the Sikh Sangat on Friday. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was also present during the meeting. PM Modi has shared a heartwarming moment from the meeting on social media. In the video, Renowned singer Harshdeep Kaur was seen singing the Mool Mantra. During which, PM Modi can be seen with a handkerchief covering his head with folded hands.

According to the information received, this meeting of the dignitaries of the Sikh community with PM Modi was related to the founder of the Khalsa Panth, Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, and his wife Sahib Kaur, related sacred 'Jore Sahib'. The committee submitted its recommendations for the safety and proper display of the sacred 'Jore Sahib.'

WATCH VIDEO:

At the meeting with the Sikh Sangat, noted singer Harshdeep Kaur sang a beautiful rendition of the Mool Mantra...@HarshdeepKaur pic.twitter.com/E6vXmLmGuS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 19, 2025

PM Modi wrote on X, "At the meeting with the Sikh Sangat, noted singer Harshdeep Kaur sang a beautiful rendition of the Mool Mantra."

While, Union Minister Hardeep Puri, who attended the meeting, wrote on X, "Alongwith with a committee of several eminent and well known members of the Sikh Sangat, I was deeply privileged to call on Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji to submit the recommendations of the committee for the safekeeping and befitting display of holy ‘Jore Sahib’, belonging to the founder of Khalsa Panth, Dasam Pita Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj and his wife Mata Sahib Kaur Ji."

All About Jore Sahib:

The holy ‘Jore Sahib’ are a footwear each of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj (right foot 11" by 3½") and his revered wife Mata Sahib Kaur Ji (left foot 9" by 3"). The last custodian of the ‘Jore Sahib’ was late Sardar Jasmeet Singh Puri Ji, who is also cousin of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, lived in Delhi’s Karol Bagh on a street which was subsequently named ‘Guru Gobind Singh Marg’ to honour the sanctity of the precious holy relics.