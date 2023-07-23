 Mexico Viral Video: Drunk Man Sets Bar On Fire After Being Thrown Out Of It; 11 Die
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralMexico Viral Video: Drunk Man Sets Bar On Fire After Being Thrown Out Of It; 11 Die

Mexico Viral Video: Drunk Man Sets Bar On Fire After Being Thrown Out Of It; 11 Die

A CCTV camera on the premises captured the fire incident on camera. The footage has surfaced on social media and gone viral.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 23, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
article-image

In a chilling incident of revenge, a young man set ablaze a bar in Mexico's Sonora after he was made to exit from the premises. The incident took place on Saturday morning when the suspect was highly intoxicated and kicked out of the bar due to inappropriate behavior with the ladies there. A while after he was thrown out, he expressed his rage by setting the bar on fire. A CCTV camera on the premises captured the fire incident on camera. The footage has surfaced on social media and gone viral. WATCH VIDEO (Warning: Graphic Content)

11 Die In The Bar Fire; Police Arrest Suspect

Eleven people were reported killed in the suspected arson attack on a bar in the northern Mexican border city of San Luis Rio Colorado after an expelled patron set it ablaze with a Molotov cocktail. It was reported from the Beer House Cantina on 6th Street, a block away from the U.S.-Mexico border.

The bar fire claimed the lives of four women and seven men, leaving another four injured and admitted for treatment in a hospital. A 17-year-old and a female American citizen were among those killed, Gustavo Rómulo Salas Chávez, Sonora’s attorney general told the media on Saturday.

Officials brought to notice that the suspect was arrested by police and the matter is being investigated.

Read Also
In Video: Drunk women, kick, punch each other outside a bar in Bhopal
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat Rains: Lion Casually Walks Next To Vehicles To Escape Floods; Video Goes Viral

Gujarat Rains: Lion Casually Walks Next To Vehicles To Escape Floods; Video Goes Viral

Mexico Viral Video: Drunk Man Sets Bar On Fire After Being Thrown Out Of It; 11 Die

Mexico Viral Video: Drunk Man Sets Bar On Fire After Being Thrown Out Of It; 11 Die

WATCH: Mother-Daughter Duo From Nepal Dance To 'Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya' In Viral Video

WATCH: Mother-Daughter Duo From Nepal Dance To 'Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya' In Viral Video

Non-Veg Chai? Passenger Complains Over 'Halal-Certified Tea' Served On Indian Railways, IRCTC Staff...

Non-Veg Chai? Passenger Complains Over 'Halal-Certified Tea' Served On Indian Railways, IRCTC Staff...

Mumbai Food Fun: Video Of 'Cheese Chakli Pav' Goes Viral; Would You Try It Instead Of Vada Pav?

Mumbai Food Fun: Video Of 'Cheese Chakli Pav' Goes Viral; Would You Try It Instead Of Vada Pav?