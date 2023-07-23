Mexico Viral Video: Drunk Man Sets Bar On Fire After Being Thrown Out Of It; 11 Die

In a chilling incident of revenge, a young man set ablaze a bar in Mexico's Sonora after he was made to exit from the premises. The incident took place on Saturday morning when the suspect was highly intoxicated and kicked out of the bar due to inappropriate behavior with the ladies there. A while after he was thrown out, he expressed his rage by setting the bar on fire. A CCTV camera on the premises captured the fire incident on camera. The footage has surfaced on social media and gone viral. WATCH VIDEO (Warning: Graphic Content)

11 Die In The Bar Fire; Police Arrest Suspect

Eleven people were reported killed in the suspected arson attack on a bar in the northern Mexican border city of San Luis Rio Colorado after an expelled patron set it ablaze with a Molotov cocktail. It was reported from the Beer House Cantina on 6th Street, a block away from the U.S.-Mexico border.

The bar fire claimed the lives of four women and seven men, leaving another four injured and admitted for treatment in a hospital. A 17-year-old and a female American citizen were among those killed, Gustavo Rómulo Salas Chávez, Sonora’s attorney general told the media on Saturday.

Officials brought to notice that the suspect was arrested by police and the matter is being investigated.

