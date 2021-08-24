Memes, predictions, jokes: Here's how fans are responding to Marvel's 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer

The teaser trailer for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is here and fans seem to love it. With the love came memes.

The teaser trailer of the film was released on Tuesday, a day after it was leaked online. The film marks Tom Holland's third adventure as Spider-Man and also features Doctor Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch. It will release in December.

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, the superhero's identity as Peter Parker was revealed to the world. In the upcoming edition, Spider-Man, frustrated at being blamed for Mysterio's death, messes with the multiverse in order to make things right.

As soon as the trailer made it to the internet, it went viral as elated fans started expressing how much they loved the trailer.

Soon, the elated Twitterati filled Twitter with some hilarious memes based on the trailer.

For instance, one Twitter user predicted the names of future Spiderman movies' names.

Another user compared the film 'Jani Dushman' to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Here are some other hilarious memes. Have a look.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 06:03 PM IST