Viral

Updated on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 05:35 PM IST

'Ye kar lo pehle pro max': Picture of Raksha Bandhan celebration at Mumbai police station is Twitterati's new meme template

FPJ Web Desk
| Photo: Twitter

They say that a picture says a thousand words. However, in a recent case, a picture has become the source of a thousand memes on social media.

In a picture that is being widely shared on Twitter, a clipping from the newspaper the Hindu, shows a member of Yuva Sena's women's wing tying Rakhi to a policeman in Worli on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

However, what caught Twitterati's attention is a man standing inside the lock up and looking on as the celebration goes on. To add to the awkwardness, the lock up is not even locked.

Sharing the picture, Vikram Hegde on Twitter wrote, "Today's newspaper has this pic of a yuva sena member tying rakhi to a policeman which is well.., hmm... but what really elevates it to meme level is the guy in the lockup looking on."

Hegde gave credit to the photographer, Emmanual Yogini.

The picture went viral earning more than 2800 likes and hundreds of hilarious comments. People took the picture and converted it into memes.

Here are some of the most hilarious ones.

