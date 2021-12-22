MathematicsDay trends on Twitter, netizens remember Srinivasa Ramanujan on his 134th birth anniversary

Every year, National Mathematics Day is celebrated on 22 December to raise awareness about the importance of Mathematics in daily lives, and how Mathematics plays a major role not only as a subject but as a development factor in an individual’s daily life.

India acknowledges the contribution of the mathematics genius Srinivasa Ramanujan. For that reason every year on 22nd of December on the occasion of his birth anniversary the country celebrates it as the National Mathematics Day.

Today marks the 134th birth anniversary of the great Indian mathematician, Srinivasa Ramanujan. On this occasion, several netizens took to social media to trend 'MathematicsDay'. Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education, Govt of Karnataka Dr Sudhakar K wrote, "Remembering Srinivasa Ramanujan on #MathematicsDay. His contributions to the field of numbers are being studied, analyzed and applied even to this day."

Several schools, colleges, educational firms have participated online to pay tribute to genius Srinivasa Ramanujan and other notable math experts. Take a look at few reactions, here:

Remembering Srinivasa Ramanujan on #MathematicsDay. His contributions to the field of numbers are being studied, analyzed and applied even to this day. pic.twitter.com/oGuRdK3VRs — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) December 22, 2021

"An equation means nothing to me unless it expresses a thought of God" - 𝗦𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗮𝘀𝗮 𝗥𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗷𝗮𝗻 (𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗻 𝗪𝗵𝗼 𝗞𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆)



This Mathematics Day Get Exclusive Discounts on IIT JAM & CSIR NET Mathematics Courses#mathematicsday #CSIRNET #IITJAM pic.twitter.com/3fop1o3FBP — Eduncle (@EduncleIndia) December 22, 2021

Advertisement

Happy Mathematics Day... The birth Anniversary of the great indian mathematician Srinivas Ramanujan. #MathematicsDay #SrinivasaRamanujan pic.twitter.com/0ttgXDutHC — NEERAJ (@N_R_K_ONACTING) December 22, 2021

Mathematics is the biggest motivation because it starts from zero and goes up to infinity.#MathematicsDay#Mathematics #MathematicsDay #NationalMathematicsDay pic.twitter.com/87wyjQ978v — Neeraj Singh Bisht (@Neeraj4397) December 21, 2021

Happiest birthday 🙏 to." the man who knew infinity ".!!! On his 133th birth anniversary 📝♾️ Feeling Proud for my two sons ☺️ Both were selected in mathematics Olympiad #NationalMathematicsDay #SrinivasaRamanujan #MathematicsDay @dav_bina @NITKURUKSHETRA @IITBHU_Varanasi pic.twitter.com/n6LB97jt78 — Shrikrishna Gautam (S.K.Gautam) (@shrikrishnagaut) December 22, 2020

Advertisement

Mathematics is a game of numbers. Understand the numbers well & you can ace Math with confidence. On the birth anniversary of Indian mathematician, Sir Srinivasa Ramanujan, #Turito wishes you all an igniting #MathematicsDay. May the Math genius inspire you to love Mathematics. pic.twitter.com/MqOA5ttH0r — Turito Live (@TuritoLive) December 22, 2021

"If we observe keenly there are patterns in everything"#TheManWhoKnewInfinity is a True Story of EXTRAORDINARY GENIUS. An Uncertain time, Some Journeys Have NO LIMITS.

Even today #Ramanujan inspire us.



Let's celebrate #MathematicsDay the sprit of truth, hope and possibility. pic.twitter.com/GyaWpI1Pm2 — Sadhana Palle (@PalleSadhana) December 22, 2021

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ National Mathematics Day 2021: Interesting facts to know about Srinivasa Ramanujan

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 01:16 PM IST