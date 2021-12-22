e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 01:16 PM IST

#MathematicsDay trends on Twitter, netizens remember Srinivasa Ramanujan on his 134th birth anniversary

Authors
Swarna Srikanth
Every year, National Mathematics Day is celebrated on 22 December to raise awareness about the importance of Mathematics in daily lives, and how Mathematics plays a major role not only as a subject but as a development factor in an individual’s daily life.

India acknowledges the contribution of the mathematics genius Srinivasa Ramanujan. For that reason every year on 22nd of December on the occasion of his birth anniversary the country celebrates it as the National Mathematics Day.

Today marks the 134th birth anniversary of the great Indian mathematician, Srinivasa Ramanujan. On this occasion, several netizens took to social media to trend 'MathematicsDay'. Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education, Govt of Karnataka Dr Sudhakar K wrote, "Remembering Srinivasa Ramanujan on #MathematicsDay. His contributions to the field of numbers are being studied, analyzed and applied even to this day."

Several schools, colleges, educational firms have participated online to pay tribute to genius Srinivasa Ramanujan and other notable math experts. Take a look at few reactions, here:

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 01:16 PM IST
