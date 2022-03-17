'Matar', matters! Jaipur airport officials ask IPS Officer Arun Bothra to open bag, THIS was found inside

Senior IPS officer Arun Bothra is known for his engaging posts over social media. In his recent post, he notified netizens that he was asked to open his baggage at the security check of Jaipur airport, and posted the image what was filled in the travel bag.

"Security staff at Jaipur airport asked to open my handbag," he captioned the image along a poker-face emoji. However, that being said there are no official statements over the check, while also it isn't clear whether Bothra was just being hilarious or really encountered the situation. Yet, what caught the attention of followers on Twitter was that the IPS officer was carrying loads of fresh green peas (matar).

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 03:31 PM IST