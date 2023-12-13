Man Asks His Tinder Match About Her Hair Size; Netizens React To Viral Message |

Tinder India leaked a message between two people that discussed hair size. In the chat, the man asked the girl he met on the dating app the size of her hair (purportedly instead of asking about hair length). As their conversation rolled out on social media, it went viral and attracted memes and hilarious replies. Regardless of that, if you are stuck wondering the reason behind the person asking his love the question about her hair, we have you covered.

The Tinder guy was named Anshuman who messaged, "Jaldi se tell your hair size?" However, that is just half the part of the story. The man asked that question to buy some flowers for the lady as he passed by a florist. He shared a picture from the place showing a flower seller holding a hair garland and wrote, "Went out and saw a 'gajra' (white jasmine) stall, thought of getting one for you."

Read message below

The image showed the florist making a flower garland signifying the length of it on camera. On this note, Anshuman tried checking the length of the woman's hair so that he could ask for a garland accordingly.

Netizens react

Internet users couldn't stop from reacting to the "hair size" message. Hilarious texts and memes surfaced on X as they replied to the Tinder couple's chat. "Hair fall ka zamana hai. He doesn’t want the gajra to be thicker than her hair," said an X user while replying to the viral message. While a netizen said, "Nevertheless I'll accept him," another wrote, "Pakka left swipe kiya hoga iske baad life se."