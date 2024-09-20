'Makeup Sab Se Pehle': Woman Halts Skydiving Adventure For Applying Lipstick, Netizens React After Video Goes Viral

Woman's 'Lipstick first, skydiving later' video goes viral | Instagram/@laltihdama

If you are too excited for an adventure ride, there's hardly anything that can stop you from living the thrill life. You might have come across people who would have been a enthusiastic about going for an adventure sport from the start of the trip but scared at the time when they have to dive into water or go parasailing. Last minute anxiety is something most people go through seconds before winning over their fears and embracing the thrilling task with courage. However, a woman who was about to enjoy a skydiving experience suddenly halted seconds before she could jump into the sky.

Afraid of skydiving? No.

The woman wasn't afraid of seeing below from an extreme height and nor was she anxious about pulling up the adventure. Then, what? She stood at the end of the aircraft for something you can't easily think of. Okay, but what is it all about?

We understand that you are curious to know what made her not immediately skydive but halt seconds before the activity. In a video which recorded the incident, an digital content creator identified with her username @laltihdama was seen all set for the adventure.

Take a look at the video right here

Lipstick first!

With all her safety equipment and skydiving glasses, she stepped below the supporting aircraft. She suddenly stopped and didn't jump into the air, but why? She seemed to prioritise some make up and touch up first than anything else. She looked at the camera and applied her lipstick. Only after applying her lipstick, she got set for the adventure. She soon left her hands off and got skydiving.

Netizens react after video goes viral

As people saw the woman giving the importance of a lipstick and pausing her skydiving experience for it, they reacted to the video pointing out that females would never fail to express their love for make up.

"Hum girls ke liye make-up sab se pehle😂 Baki ke kaam baad mein (For us, girls, makeup comes first, everything else comes later)," wrote an Instagram user. "Did she throw her lipstick?" another asked after watching her take the lipstick along with her during the skydiving experience.