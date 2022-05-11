Love piercings? THIS German man has Guinness World Record for it, with over 250 body modifications on his genitals

Indians traditionally pierce their ears and nose, however, the craze is much more than it in today's times. Height of everyone's obsession over body modifications and piercings, a German elderly man inked his name at the World Records.

According to Guinness World Record, 62-year-old Rolf Buchholz has 516 piercings, including 278 on his genitals. That's not all, he flaunts several body modifications such as horn implants, tattooed eyeballs, a split tongue and inserted magnets in his fingertips. When asked whether it hurts him, Rolf defies any pain.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 04:18 PM IST