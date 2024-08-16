 Long Weekend Meme Hilariously Suggesting Today (August 16) Is 'National Beemar Day' Goes Viral
Noting how Thursday happened to be a holiday for I-Day but August 16 was a working Friday before Saturday and Sunday could arrive, netizens pointed out that many people would take sudden leaves to escape the sandwiched working day to enjoy a long weekend escape from job.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
article-image

What's the trending topic on social media today? We see netizens throwing light on the ongoing long weekend, which was created due to the holiday for Independence Day falling on Thursday. While some had their plans set to enjoy this holiday period and stay out of office, people rolled out memes on fake sick leaves being sent across to claim an off day from work. Did you come across the KBC-inspired meme template addressing this August long weekend? We aren't letting you miss anything as we have you covered.

Memes says today is "National Beemar Day"

A hilarious meme suggesting that August 16 is "National Beemar Day" has gone viral, resonating widely with internet users. The meme playfully understands how the long weekend is a time when people club their days and travel with family and friends, taking leaves on any working day falling in between a series of holidays. Noting how Thursday happened to be a holiday for I-Day but August 16 was a working Friday before Saturday and Sunday could arrive, netizens pointed out that many people would take sudden leaves to escape the sandwiched working day to enjoy a long weekend escape from job.

All you need to know about viral post

To avoid salary cuts and other issues, we often see people claiming sick leaves. On this note, it was learned that many would go for a sick leave, which would not be genuine and only hint about their long weekend plans.

The meme used Amitabh Bachchan sitting on his KBC seat and screaming about "7 crore" in excitement. This time, it referred to the amount of people who were claiming themselves to be unwell and had filed sick leaves at their workplaces. So, the memes went viral on X as if this day was a sick day for most people and termed it as "National beemar (sick) day."

The X post was shared by a meme creator named Sagar, who is popular for circulating relatable and hilarious content on the platform quite often. "Today is national beemar day," he wrote while posting the KBC meme. Notably, the post has gone viral by receiving more than 14,000 views.

