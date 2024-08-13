Good News for Punekars Ahead of Long Weekend! District Collector Permits Reopening of 44 Pubs |

Since the Porsche accident in Pune, the nightlife in the city saw significant changes, with several rooftop bars and pubs being closed. However, months after the incident, the district administration has decided to allow 44 of these pubs to reopen. Initially, 81 pubs and bars were shut down following the accident.

The news has brought major relief to the hospitality industry in the city, as well as to Punekars who enjoy partying, especially ahead of the long weekend.

Porsche case and following action

On May 19, a Porsche, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old, tragically struck and killed two people in Pune. It was later revealed that Cosie Restaurant and Blak Club had reportedly served alcohol to the underage driver and his friends without verifying their ages.

As a result, the police filed cases against the owners and staff of Cosie and Blak Club under the Juvenile Justice Act, Maharashtra Prohibition Act, and Motor Vehicles Act, leading to several arrests. Following the incident, the district administration implemented stricter regulations in the city, and the police intensified checks for drunk driving at various locations.