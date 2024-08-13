 Good News for Punekars Ahead of Long Weekend! District Collector Permits Reopening of 44 Pubs
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneGood News for Punekars Ahead of Long Weekend! District Collector Permits Reopening of 44 Pubs

Good News for Punekars Ahead of Long Weekend! District Collector Permits Reopening of 44 Pubs

The news has brought major relief to the hospitality industry in the city, as well as to Punekars who enjoy partying, especially ahead of the long weekend.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
Good News for Punekars Ahead of Long Weekend! District Collector Permits Reopening of 44 Pubs |

Since the Porsche accident in Pune, the nightlife in the city saw significant changes, with several rooftop bars and pubs being closed. However, months after the incident, the district administration has decided to allow 44 of these pubs to reopen. Initially, 81 pubs and bars were shut down following the accident.

The news has brought major relief to the hospitality industry in the city, as well as to Punekars who enjoy partying, especially ahead of the long weekend.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Election Commission To Hold Polls In November? Here's What We Know
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Election Commission To Hold Polls In November? Here's What We Know
Kerala: Railway Train-Themed Compound Wall Goes Viral In Kozhikode Goes Viral
Kerala: Railway Train-Themed Compound Wall Goes Viral In Kozhikode Goes Viral
VIDEO: Viral Australian Breakdancer Raygun Crashes Jimmy Fallon's Talk Show Amid Paris Olympics Trolling
VIDEO: Viral Australian Breakdancer Raygun Crashes Jimmy Fallon's Talk Show Amid Paris Olympics Trolling
2024 Jawa 42 Unveiled: New Colors and Enhanced Performance Upgrades
2024 Jawa 42 Unveiled: New Colors and Enhanced Performance Upgrades
Read Also
Pune Porsche Crash Case: Police Submit 900-Page Charge Sheet; Accused’s Parents And Hospital...
article-image

Porsche case and following action

On May 19, a Porsche, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old, tragically struck and killed two people in Pune. It was later revealed that Cosie Restaurant and Blak Club had reportedly served alcohol to the underage driver and his friends without verifying their ages.

As a result, the police filed cases against the owners and staff of Cosie and Blak Club under the Juvenile Justice Act, Maharashtra Prohibition Act, and Motor Vehicles Act, leading to several arrests. Following the incident, the district administration implemented stricter regulations in the city, and the police intensified checks for drunk driving at various locations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Journalist, 35, Succumbs To Pancreatic Attack

Pune Journalist, 35, Succumbs To Pancreatic Attack

Pune Hosts Nashamukt Bharat Abhiyan Event: Students Pledge Against Drug Addiction

Pune Hosts Nashamukt Bharat Abhiyan Event: Students Pledge Against Drug Addiction

Pune's Gokhale Institute Signs MoU With Maharashtra Govt's MITRA; Here's All You Need To Know

Pune's Gokhale Institute Signs MoU With Maharashtra Govt's MITRA; Here's All You Need To Know

Good News for Punekars Ahead of Long Weekend! District Collector Permits Reopening of 44 Pubs

Good News for Punekars Ahead of Long Weekend! District Collector Permits Reopening of 44 Pubs

‘National Disgrace’: Netizens Criticise Pune’s Pothole-Riddled Roads (VIDEO)

‘National Disgrace’: Netizens Criticise Pune’s Pothole-Riddled Roads (VIDEO)