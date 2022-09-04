Linkedin user requests Google Maps to add special feature for emergency ambulance service; details inside

Google Maps for Ambulances | Linkedin post

Have you silently prayed for the individuals when an ambulance passed by your way? Irrespective of knowing who is inside, many of us might have made way for the emergency service to exit the lanes while we hoped that things go well for the one in distress.

At times, the alarming sound of the medical vehicle might have put us to concern, especially, during tight traffic congestions. Despite our trials, in some places, ambulances are forced to halt for a while or delay their speed due to crowded wheels on roads. Considering such situations and seeeking easy accessibility towards healthcare, a Linkedin user has requested Google to customise their apps for the emergency health service.

"Kindly add a feature in Google Maps where an ambulance can update its source and destination location which could be informed to all the other vehicles nearby," read the Indian man's sincere request to Google.

Not just that, the user later also shared an image of how the feature could function ideally - an informative pictorial from Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots was shared in the conclusion of the social media post. If you remember the Bollywood film, there are instances where Khan rushes to the hospital with immediacy when need arises. Pulling in the apt scene, Prerit Singhania penned down his suggestion for the better.

Within hours of posting, netizens replied to praise his thoughts and goodwill. However, as not all thing alike, some opined that such advanced and helpful facilities are a challenge, hard to manifest in India.

Check some comments: