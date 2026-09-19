'Life Ka Sabse Bada Dhan': Childhood Friends Dress Up As Students, Reunite After 50 Years To Relive Old Days - VIDEO |

What began as a school reunion turned into an emotional journey back to childhood for a group of friends from the 1976 batch. Decades after leaving their school behind, the friends returned to the same campus — this time dressed like school children and carrying backpacks and colourful water bottles.

Instagram user Rakesh Nagar shared a video capturing the heartwarming reunion, which has struck a nostalgic chord with social media users.

Friends return to school in uniform-like outfits

The group arrived at their old school dressed in formal shirts and trousers, recreating the look of the uniforms they once wore as students. Backpacks rested on their shoulders, while children's water bottles hung around their necks, adding a playful touch to the reunion.

But the biggest transformation came when they stepped through the school gates. The grown men soon appeared to slip back into their younger selves, smiling, laughing and rushing into the campus with the excitement of children returning to a familiar playground.

From Pitthu to the schoolyard train

Rather than simply walking around their old classrooms, the friends decided to recreate some of the activities that had been part of their childhood.

The group gathered for a game of pitthu, bringing back memories of playing together as schoolboys. Their reunion later became even more playful when they formed a line and performed the familiar schoolyard “train” dance, laughing as they moved around together.

The video captures the friends enjoying every moment, seemingly unconcerned about how much time had passed since they were last together at the school.

'My Childhood Friends From The 1976 Batch'

Speaking about the reunion, the man said the friends had often wondered what it would feel like to revisit the “golden memories” of their childhood. Eventually, they decided not just to remember those days but to recreate them.

“We all reached the same school where we laughed, played and bonded,” he said, recalling the memories they shared at the campus.

Nagar captioned the video, “My childhood friends from the 1976 batch.”

Viral video leaves viewers nostalgic

The reunion resonated with viewers, many of whom were reminded of their own school friendships. One person admitted that they were yet to reunite with their school friends, while another said the video made them happy.

Another viewer encouraged the group to continue enjoying life and creating memories together.

For the 1976 batch, the gathering was more than a traditional school reunion. By returning to their old campus, playing childhood games and recreating familiar school activities, the friends managed to briefly revisit a chapter of their lives that began five decades ago.