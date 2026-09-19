WATCH: Iranian Women Run Tehran 10K Without Mandatory Hijab, Videos Go Viral |

Videos showing women competing in a 10-kilometre road race in Tehran without headscarves have sparked widespread attention online, highlighting the changing public attitude towards Iran's compulsory hijab rules.

The runners were seen taking part in the women's category of the Tehran 10K at Velayat Park on Friday. The sporting event was organised separately for men and women, with participants in the women's race completing two laps of the designated course.

Several clips from the event showed women running with their hair uncovered, a striking sight given that wearing the hijab in public remains a legal requirement in Iran.

Unveiled runners seen at Major Tehran race

The videos quickly circulated on social media, with footage showing groups of women taking part in the race without head coverings.

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The timing of the event also drew attention. The race was held on the same day as the Janfadayan-e Iran rally, a large state-backed gathering in another part of Tehran that brought together members of the Revolutionary Guards, Basij and other volunteers.

The two events were separate and there was no reported connection between them. However, some footage of the race was also shared by state-affiliated accounts on X, bringing further attention to the scenes.

The latest incident is notable because Iranian authorities have previously intervened when women participated in sporting events without headscarves.

Kish island race had triggered action

A similar controversy emerged after a women's road race on Kish Island, where participants were filmed competing without headscarves.

Authorities subsequently took action against organisers of that event, underlining the risks associated with violating Iran's compulsory dress regulations at public gatherings.

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Against that backdrop, the scenes from Friday's Tehran race have attracted considerable interest.

Hijab still legally mandatory in Iran

Iran's mandatory hijab rules remain in place despite a visible change in how some women dress in public.

Since the 2022 protests that followed the death of Mahsa "Jina" Amini in morality police custody, increasing numbers of Iranian women have appeared in public without headscarves. Uncovered hair has become more visible on streets and in certain public spaces, particularly in major cities.

However, authorities continue to enforce compulsory hijab requirements in different ways. Government offices and several other official establishments continue to require women to comply with the dress code.

The issue remains one of the most significant points of social tension in Iran, with women publicly challenging the rules while authorities continue to maintain that the hijab is compulsory.

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Iranian record holder wins women's race

The women's race was won by Parisa Arab, one of Iran's leading distance runners. Arab holds the country's national records in the women's 5,000 metres, 10,000 metres and half marathon.

Following the race, she shared a video featuring moments from the event and her finish line crossing.

Arab also spoke about the support from spectators, saying their encouragement helped give her additional energy during the toughest stages of the race.