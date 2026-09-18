Instagram Post Cracks 2-Year Jewellery Theft Mystery, Ex-Domestic Help Held In Indore | File pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A photograph meant for Instagram apparently ended up giving police a snapshot of something else — a two-year trail of missing jewellery.

Police arrested a former domestic worker for allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewellery and other valuables worth around Rs 3 lakh from the house of an iron trader's mother in Scheme No. 78.

The alleged thefts had been taking place since 2024, but it was a photograph on the Instagram account of former domestic worker Poonam, a resident of Scheme No. 78, that caught the family's eye and eventually led them to police.

According to Lasudia Police Station In-Charge Rajkumar Yadav, complainant Sanjay Jhalani, a resident of Shalimar Township, told police that valuables had been disappearing from his mother's house in Scheme No. 78 at different times since 2024.

The missing items included a gold chain with a diamond-studded pendant, a diamond-studded gold ring, an expensive pair of women's glasses and other household items. Police registered a case under Section 303(2) of the BNS and began an investigation.

Then came the Instagram clue.

The family suspected Poonam, who had worked as domestic help at the house, after spotting the photograph on her Instagram account and informed police. Police questioned Poonam, who allegedly admitted to stealing the valuables on different occasions.

Based on information provided by her, police recovered jewellery, glasses and other household items worth around Rs 3 lakh.

Police said Poonam had worked at the house for around three years before leaving about two months ago. Further investigation is underway.