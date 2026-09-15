Indore Metro Underground Corridor Faces Residents' Opposition, MPMRCL Promises Structural Safety Checks Before Tunnelling | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid opposition from residents of colonies between Bengali Square and Palasia over the proposed underground Metro corridor, Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) on Monday said public and structural safety would remain its top priorities during construction.

The advisory came a day after more than 300 residents of Tilak Nagar, Goyal Nagar and Sainath Colony gathered at Bengali Square to protest the underground alignment, raising concerns over its impact on old houses, borewells and other structures.

MPMRCL said the underground section from the Airport area towards the railway station has been planned to minimise disruption to traffic, residential areas, commercial activity and public movement.

For the first time in Indore, Metro tunnels will be constructed using a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM).

A Mixed Face Shield TBM will construct tunnels at depths of around 9 to 28 metres, with a diameter of approximately 5.8 metres. Permanent precast RCC rings will provide structural stability.

Buildings to be surveyed before tunnelling

MPMRCL said Building Condition Surveys would be conducted for structures within approximately 30 metres of the tunnelling zone.

Sensors will monitor the ground and nearby buildings to detect changes and allow corrective action, if required.

The corporation said most TBM construction takes place below the surface, reducing disruption.

It cited Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Lucknow as cities where underground Metro construction has been undertaken in densely populated areas.

Residents remain concerned

Residents said the assurances had not addressed all their concerns. They fear tunnelling could cause cracks in old houses and affect borewells, and have sought an alternative alignment.

MPMRCL appeal

MPMRCL urged residents not to circulate unverified information and to rely on authorised sources. It reiterated that construction would follow prescribed technical and safety standards.