NHAI Member Stresses Faster Work On Tejaji Nagar-Balwada Section In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vipinesh Sharma, member (project) of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), inspected the 33.4 km-long under-construction Tejaji Nagar-Balwada package of the Indore-Khandwa National Highway and emphasised the need to accelerate construction through better coordination and continuous monitoring.

Sharma assessed key sections of the project and the tunnel under construction. He reviewed tunnel construction progress and various activities underway at the site. He said work should proceed systematically and effectively, with strict adherence to prescribed technical procedures and safety standards.

During the visit, Sharma discussed the project's progress and action plan with the concerned officials. He emphasised accelerating construction activities through optimal use of available resources, effective coordination of tasks and regular project reviews.

Sharma also inspected Package-1 of the Ujjain-Garoth project and reviewed the progress and quality of construction. He inspected various structural elements, including the RE (Reinforced Earth) wall currently under construction, and stressed strict adherence to prescribed technical standards and quality norms.

He directed officials and the concerned agency to take necessary measures to complete the work within the stipulated timeframe. He made it clear that there should be no compromise on quality standards during construction and stressed maintaining necessary safety arrangements, adequate resources and regular monitoring at the work site.