'Kuch toh gadbad hai, Daya': Did Gosavi surrender in Lucknow? Netizens come up with questions and theories

Lucknow witnessed high drama around midnight on Monday when Kiran Gosavi, the private detective from Mumbai who made headlines with his selfie with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan after his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), announced that he would surrender at Mandiaon police station 'any moment.'

Kiran Gosavi, the Narcotics Control Bureau's 'independent witness' in the cruise ship drugs case, against whom a lookout notice is out, said he wanted to surrender before the Uttar Pradesh police as he felt 'threatened' in Maharashtra.

But the expected drama ended in anti-climax when Gosavi failed to turn up and Lucknow police commissioner DK Thakur said that Gosavi cannot surrender in the Lucknow 'because the Lucknow police station does not have the jurisdiction to take any action against him'.

An unverified audio clip circulated by sources close to Gosavi, indicated the policemen at a local station in Lucknow unceremoniously turned him down.

The clip was of a phone call where a man, purportedly Gosavi, is heard asking if it was the Madiaon police chowki. After confirming, he says "I want to come there. I am Kiran Gosavi. I want to surrender here."

"Why do you want to come here?" the policeman asks.

"This is the nearest police station for me at the moment," Gosavi says.

Once the policeman confirms that he indeed wanted to surrender, he says, "No, you can't surrender here. Try somewhere else."

In a telephonic conversation with some news channels, earlier on Monday evening, Gosavi had said that he wished to surrender in Lucknow as he felt 'threatened' in Mumbai.

The news has taken the country by surprise shocking many. People across India seem confused and enraged at the state of affairs. Many are questioning the scenario.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A private investigator, Gosavi was present during the cruise ship raid and later at the NCB office with Aryan Khan.

This fueled questions from Maharashtra's ruling alliance about the anti-drugs agency's investigation. Several leaders questioned why an 'independent witness' of the agency should be present at the raid and its office and take selfies with the high-profile accused.

A day ago, a man claiming to be Gosavi's personal bodyguard made allegations of bribery against him.

With inputs from IANS.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 12:08 PM IST