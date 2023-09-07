Mumbai News: City Witnesses Rainfall On Janmashtami; Traffic Snarls On City Roads, WEH Jam-Packed

Mumbai welcomed Lord Krishna on his birthday (Krishna Janmashtami) with a similar scene to that described in the ancient scriptures. Heavy rains and cool breeze happened to be the predominant weather in the city on the festival day, i.e. September 7. People reflected on how the auspicious occasion was marked with rainfall despite the recent days being dry with no hint at cloudy or rainy conditions. "I don't remember a single year when it has not rained on Janmashtami. Jai Shree Krishna and happy Janmashtami," read a tweet.

Check tweets below

Let us know! 👂

Let us know! 👂

Let us know! 👂

Traffic on WEH

It was noticed that Mumbaikars not only witnessed rainfall but also saw resultant traffic on major connecting routes such as the Western Express Highway (WEH). People took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to report congestion on city roads and inform the traffic police about the same.

Netizens shared multiple posts on social media to trend #MumbaiRains along with #KrishnaJanmashtami. Meanwhile, people also expressed their grievances about the traffic on the WEH and tweeted, "Western Express Highway name should be changed to Western Highway. RIP Express." In this regard, the Mumbai Traffic Police brought to notice that the traffic movement was slow due to a car breakdown at Milan Subway, Santacruz.

Let us know! 👂

Let us know! 👂

Let us know! 👂

Let us know! 👂

Krishna Janmashtami 2023

The birth of Lord Krishna on Earth is celebrated with great joy on the eighth day (Asthami) of Krishna Paksha of the Shravan month. This year, the auspicious day is being observed on September 7. Devotees of Lord Krishna observe a fast on this day by either consuming only water or poha, one of the foods dearest to Him. Visiting a temple, attending special puja and aarti, participating in bhajans and Krishna katha, and witnessing a dahi handi event are some of the ways people mark this special occasion.

