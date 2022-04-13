Khaby Lame and his pet dog are viral again over THIS video

Internet sensation Khaby Lame shared a video in which he along his pet animal can seen watching a dog's gymnastic performance. The pet doggo, identified as Skippy, was not encouraged by its human over such challenging stunts.

"No no Skippy I know you r scared but you are not gonna do that 🐶❤️ !! 😳 🤣 Love you Skippyyy," read the caption suggesting that Khaby didn't want the animal to risk and roll over for such action shots. The internet sensation takes to nod his head looking at his pet, sighing that he doesn't expect him to try any such activities.

Since the video hit social media a day ago, it has gathered over 30 Million views and 3 Million likes. Take a look at the video, right here:

Earlier, he had shared a video with the caption 'no sense', in which he mocked the attempt of a woman using animals as alternative to tissue. Eeew! In a meme video he wiped his mouth soon after a meal with his pet dog.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 04:06 PM IST