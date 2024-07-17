Kerala: Man Saves Myna By Performing CPR In Malappuram, Bird Flies After Timely Care; Video Viral

A heartwarming video of a myna being rescued from the mouth of death has surfaced online. It showed a man spotting the bird fallen unconscious on the roadside, followed by providing some care to it. The incident took place in Kerala's Malappuram area where a person identified as Shajir helped the myna save is life by performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on it.

Watch video

The incident was reported by a Tamil news media outlet, Thanthi TV, as it stated that the Kerala's man's act saved the bird and let it fly again into the sky.

The video showed the man repeatedly pressing his thumbs on the bird's body to regulate its respiration and heart function. Soon, his caring actions made the myna flutter its wings and gain consciousness. It was noted that the bird flew away after getting better.

Myna flies into the air

In the video, Shajir was initially seen performing CPR on the bird to rescue it. After that, he caried the bird in his hand and placed it on the ground next to a water-filled bucket. The man probably wanted to feed some water to it and make its body cooler with the liquid. However, as soon as the man placed and the bird on the ground and freed his hands, the myna took a flight.

Kerala news on bird flu

Certain areas of Kerala are witnessing bird flu that is said to be affected the lives of many crows, cranes and migratory birds there. In the view of this outbreak, the state government addressed citizens and issued a ban on poultry farming. News reports quoted Kerala animal husbandry minister J Chinchurani and wrote, "The spread of virus even to crows, cranes and migratory birds was causing concerns and measures like year-long ban on poultry farming need to be considered."